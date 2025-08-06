OKC woman sentenced to federal prison for forging signature of federal judge

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An Oklahoma City woman is headed to federal prison after faking a judge’s signature to help get a car loan.

According to court records, 37-year-old Amanda Dailey filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy in August of 2022.

A year later, in August 2023, detectives say Dailey bought a car and used a loan from a federal credit union to help finance it.

To secure the loan, Dailey submitted a fake court order claiming her bankruptcy had been discharged, although it had not.

The document included the forged signature of Judge Sarah A. Hall, the Chief Bankruptcy Judge for the Western District of Oklahoma.

Dailey, formally charged by a grand jury, pleaded guilty and admitted she forged the court order.

At the sentencing hearing on July 31, 2025, U.S. District Judge Charles Goodwin sentenced Dailey to serve six months in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release.

During the sentencing, Judge Goodwin noted the seriousness of the offense and the need to deter Dailey and others from committing similar crimes in the future.