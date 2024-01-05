Oklahoma AG announces potential legal action over insulin costs

Insulin cost FILE PHOTO: Lawmakers in the House approved a bill that would cap the out of pocket cost for insulin at $35 for insured patients. (Samara Heisz/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Oklahoma’s Attorney General is exploring potential legal action against insulin manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers over the what we pay for the life-saving drug.

AG Gentner Drummond has issued a Request for Proposal for outside counsel to investigate the matter and possibly pursue litigation.

“I will not allow price-gouging and greed to put in harm’s way innocent Oklahomans who are dependent on insulin to survive,” Drummond said. “I will fight to hold accountable anyone who has hiked insulin prices illegally and prioritized profits over patients.”

Insulin, a hormone that helps convert food into energy, is critical to controlling blood sugar levels in patients with diabetes.

Nearly 13 percent of Oklahoma adults are diagnosed with diabetes.

Oklahoma has the ninth highest rate of diabetes in the nation.

Bids are due no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 26.