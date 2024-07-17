Oklahoma AG appeals preliminary injunction that halted state’s anti-illegal immigration law

Attorney General Gentner Drummond has filed an appeal to a preliminary injunction issued by a federal judge to halt enforcement of Oklahoma’s new immigration reform law.

AG Drummond said House Bill 4156 would help crack down on the illegal marijuana farms by enabling state law enforcement to detain and incarcerate illegal immigrants.

Drummond claimed many illegal immigrants work in those illegal farms.

Drummond appealed the judge’s ruling to the U.S. Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals.

“The Biden Administration’s complete and utter failure to address the border crisis has given Oklahoma no option but to take steps necessary to ensure public safety,” he said. “House Bill 4156 is a powerful tool to counter criminal activity largely being fueled by illegal immigrants coming to our state.”

According to a release from Drummond’s office, Chinese crime syndicates and Mexican drug cartels have exploited Oklahoma’s medical marijuana law to pursue black-market marijuana, human trafficking, opioid distribution and other illegal activities.