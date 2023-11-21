Oklahoma AG Drummond sues Biden Administration over grant suspension

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced in a press release that Oklahoma will sue the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) after it suspended a family planning grant that the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) has received for over four decades.

The press release alleges that the Biden administration recently took millions in Title X grant money from Oklahoma and Tennessee to “give to pro-choice groups like Planned Parenthood.”

Drummond says that HHS rescinded millions of Oklahoma’s Title X funding over Oklahoma’s abortion bans.

Drummond’s lawsuit centers around the federal legal precedent that Title X funds cannot be “used in programs where abortion is a method of family planning.”

Gov. Kevin Stitt said he supports the lawsuit, saying that Oklahoma “stands up for life,” and that the Biden administration’s actions are “an abuse of power.”

The complaint was filed in the US District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma and said that the actions could hurt rural communities.

OSDH uses Title X funds for a range of services such as cancer screening, breast exams, depression screening and pregnancy prevention.

The full complaint can be read here.