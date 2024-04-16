Oklahoma AG looks to investigate, resolve airline & ticket agent complaints

Winter Storm Causes Delays For Thanksgiving Holiday Travelers PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 26: Flight departure displays indicate delayed or canceled fights at Philadelphia International Airport November 26, 2014 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A winter storm causes travel delays at the airport on the eve of Thanksgiving. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images) (William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

By Skyler Cooper

If you’ve ever had filed a complaint against an airline or ticket agent, you may have had to deal with the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Now, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said he wants to handle those issues for Oklahomans directly.

The AG’s office said Drummond signed a memorandum of understanding with the Department of Transportation to review and resolve consumer complaints against airlines and ticket agents. The agreement, according to Drummond, will streamline how the AG works with the DOT work together to look at complaints and find violations of federal aviation consumer protection requirements.

“I am unwavering in my commitment protecting the rights of air travelers and holding accountable any airline that is found to have engaged in deceptive or prohibited conduct.” Drummond said. “The people of Oklahoma should know that your complaints will not fall on the deaf ears of a sprawling federal government. I am personally committed to ensuring all airline passengers are treated fairly and in full compliance with the law.”

The agreement will be in place for two years, but could be extended.



Skyler Cooper

Skyler Cooper

KRMG Afternoon News Host

