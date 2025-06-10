Oklahoma AG warns of fake arrest warrant scam

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is warning citizens of a message where scammers send fake arrest warrants and ask recipients to post preemptive bail at virtual currency kiosks.

“Oklahomans need to stay vigilant protecting themselves from unscrupulous thieves out to steal money and exploit personal information,” said Drummond. “Consumers should always be skeptical of unsolicited communication and are encouraged to report scam attempts to law enforcement.”

Drummond said the scam recently appeared in Tulsa when a fraudster, claiming to represent the federal public defender’s office, sent fake arrest warrants to several senior citizens.

Scammers have also claimed to be law enforcement officers. The fake warrants are sent through email and text messages.

Drummond shared a list of reminders after the circulation of the scam.

Arrest warrants are not served by phone, email or mail.

Government agencies do not send unsolicited requests for personal information or demand money.

Government agencies do not accept payment of fines, court costs or bonds through cryptocurrency.

Requests to utilize cryptocurrency kiosks or drop off large amounts of currency are red flags.

Individuals can contact law enforcement agencies and court systems to verify the legitimacy of claims.

You can find more information or report a scam to the Attorney General’s Protection Until by calling 833-681-1895 or through email at consumerprotection@oag.ok.gov