Oklahoma Aquarium places in top 10% of attractions in world on Tripadvisor

One of the top attractions in the world, according to users on the travel website Tripadvisor, is right in our own backyard.

The website says the Oklahoma Aquarium in Jenks gets a 2025 Tripadvisor Traveler’s Choice Award, after it placed in the top 10-percent worldwide, based on visitor reviews and ratings.

Aquarium officials say they’re honored that their guests gave them that distinction.

The aquarium is home to around 10,000 aquatic animals, including the largest collection of bull sharks in the world.