Oklahoma Attorney General approves hiring of new State Board of Education attorney

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond has agreed to the hiring of the new State Board of Education attorney.

AG Drummond said on Wednesday his office approved the request of the board to hire the attorney. He also shared his concerns with the installation of the attorney, Ryan Leonard.

“While I have no issues with Ryan Leonard personally, it is clear he does not have the proper experience to serve as general counsel to the most significant governing board in the state of Oklahoma,” said Drummond. “You wouldn’t hire a divorce attorney to sue your insurance company, and you wouldn’t hire a DUI lawyer to handle an adoption. Mr. Leonard does not have the right legal experience to do this job, but he certainly has the right political connections. I am not in agreement with the board’s decision on this matter. However, I respect it is their decision to make. If this is the attorney they wish to hire, then I will not interfere.”

While the AG’s office has approved the hiring of Ryan Leonard, Drummond does have the right to revoke his approval if necessary. This is something that he has done before, previously revoking a former general counsel to the State Board of Education after they disagreed with Drummond over a state law requiring legislators to be admitted to the Board’s executive sessions.

AG Drummond also said that the issues between Governor Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Ryan Walters is “political drama,” and has led to the state’s poor ranking in education. Drummond shared criticism of the governor and his appointment of Ryan Walters.

“Gov. Stitt may wish we would all forget that he appointed and endorsed Ryan Walters, but the resulting political drama from their falling out is a constant reminder,” Drummond said. “Meanwhile, Oklahoma is now ranked 50th in education under their leadership. Our students, their parents and every teacher in Oklahoma deserves more than political in-fighting. I encourage the Governor, his appointees on the board and Superintendent Walters to stop playing political games and start focusing on improving public education in Oklahoma.”