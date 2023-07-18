Oklahoma Attorney General considering “legal action” related to market manipulation of natural gas

Tuesday, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced possible legal action against “several companies” he says made billions of dollars in “ill-gotten gains.”

His investigation centers on the fallout from an ice storm which triggered power outages and bone-chilling temperatures in 2021.

Known as “Winter Storm Uri,” it killed hundreds of Americans and caused damage from Canada to Mexico totaling an estimated $24 billion.

It created high demand for natural gas, and complaints about price-gouging and market manipulation have persisted in the years since the storm.

Drummond indicated he will work with outside counsel to determine if there’s a strong enough case to pursue the matter in court.

If so, he said Tuesday, “this will be a very challenging and expensive lawsuit.”

He plans to issue a request for proposals (RFP) seeking law firms to represent the state’s interests.

Here is the Attorney General’s entire statement, as sent to KRMG:

Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced today that he may take legal action against various entities he believes to be responsible for market manipulation and other potentially unlawful conduct related to Winter Storm Uri. Drummond said a review he ordered has found that many companies used the devastating 2021 storm to rake in billions of dollars in ill-gotten gains.

“As a result of the careful and diligent review of conduct during Winter Storm Uri, I discovered that several companies reaped billions of dollars at the expense of businesses and individuals who were suffering from the crippling effects of the storm,” Drummond said. “The magnitude of this scheme is staggering and unconscionable. Oklahomans can rest assured that I will do everything in my power as Attorney General to return what was taken and hold accountable those responsible.”

Drummond stressed that the Oklahoma oil and gas industry is not to blame.

“While we are not yet prepared to name potential defendants, it is important to understand that Oklahoma’s oil and gas industry is not the culprit,” Drummond said. “At the appropriate time, if we determine that litigation is in the best interests of Oklahoma ratepayers, our complaint will detail each company and individual we believe to be responsible. Until then, I want the People of Oklahoma to remain proud of our oil and gas producers, who are vital partners in the prosperity of our State.”

In mid-February of 2021, the ice, snow and record-breaking cold of Uri had a devastating impact across Oklahoma. Before it eventually exited the continental United States, the storm was responsible for hundreds of deaths and more than $200 billion in damages.

Drummond said he plans to solicit proposals from outside law firms to pursue litigation.

“I have been strongly critical of past attorneys general engaged in no-bid, no cap contingency fee arrangements,” Drummond said. “I plan to issue an RFP to seek the most qualified legal counsel that provides the best possible value to my client: the People of Oklahoma.”

Drummond said any law firm who may wish to submit a proposal should visit the Attorney General’s official website (oag.ok.gov) under “Citizen Resources.”