Oklahoma attorney general leads multistate opposition of massive bank bailouts

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced he is leading a multistate coalition that opposes the bailout of two major banks earlier this year.

A press release from Drummond’s office said he is leading the coalition, made up of nine attorneys general, urging the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) to reverse a proposed rule to impose a special assessment on banking organizations.

The release said the rule would attempt to recover the costs of bailing out customers at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

In March 2023, the U.S. government intervened in the failures of California-based Silicon Valley Bank and New York-based Signature Bank. They were the second and third-largest bank failures in U.S. history, respectively.

To support confidence in the banking system, the Treasury Department, Federal Reserve, and FDIC said all Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank clients would be protected and able to access their money.

Drummond argues those customers are elite depositors like venture capitalists and foreign nationals, and the assessment would ultimately be paid by average Americans.

“The banking industry and the public at large should not be forced to subsidize the federal government’s own mishandling of a crisis of their creation,” Drummond wrote in a letter sent Monday to FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg. “It is fundamentally unfair to pass on special assessment costs to other banking institutions who engaged in responsible business practices, unlike SVB and Signature.”

Drummond said the proposed rule will burden the entire banking industry and American taxpayers who will ultimately bear the brunt of the special assessment fees.

Drummond said the coalition is urging the federal government to re-evaluate its actions and correct course to improve the banking industry moving forward. Drummond said, at a minimum, the special assessment should be shouldered only by the firms and entities directly responsible for, or benefit from, the bailout.

Oklahoma’s letter was joined by the attorneys general of Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.

You can read the full letter here.