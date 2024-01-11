Oklahoma average credit scores up year over year

Personal finance web site WalletHub has published a report spelling out the states with the largest increases in credit scores.

Oklahoma is ranked 13th. The average credit score in Oklahoma is 652.

The average credit score in Oklahoma jumped nearly two percent between the third quarter of 2022 and 2023.

Iowa residents increased their credit scores by an average of 6.6% in the past year, which is about three times more than people in most states.

“The average Iowan’s credit score went from 667 to 711, which also puts them at the highest average score in the nation,” said John Kiernan, WalletHub editor.

“Some of the factors contributing to Iowa’s credit improvement are that residents have one of the smallest average household credit card debts in the country, and few Iowans are in financial distress,” Kiernan added.

Arkansas residents had the third-largest year-over-year credit score increase, with the average score rising 2.4% from 624 to 639.



