Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief sends teams to Texas for flood relief

HUNT, TEXAS - JULY 6: Search and recovery workers dig through debris looking for any survivors or remains of people swept up in the flash flooding at Camp Mystic on July 6, 2025 in Hunt, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with multiple fatalities reported. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

With over 2,500 volunteers across the state, the Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief organization is sending volunteer teams to Texas this week to help in the aftermath of the deadly floods that occurred over the holiday weekend.

More than 100 people have died, including numerous children, and the death toll keeps rising. The disaster relief volunteer teams will prepare meals, clear brush with chainsaws, and help restore parts of water-damaged homes.

Jason Yarbrough, state director of the organization said this is their first out-of-state disaster this year, and last year they spent over 200 days working disasters.

“We go down knowing that the community we’re going to had somewhere in the neighborhood of 30 homes impacted, and I think that number is growing,” he said.

The Texas flood relief could take three to four weeks for the volunteers.

“As long as there are homes that need help, we are wiling to help them get back into their places,” Yarbrough told KRMG.

An initial crew was sent to Texas to assess the damage and they will report back to a second team, letting them know what tools to bring and what they are getting into in regards to the damage.

“Texas Southern Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers have been on the ground serving meals to first responders and others in response to the devastating flood waters in Central Texas. They have also been busy, assessing damage and coordinating a full response to help those affected.”

The organization functions on donations, and any one wanting to donate can CLICK HERE.