Oklahoma becomes first state to require work zone safety course for new drivers

Oklahoma ID

By Skyler Cooper

Starting November 1st, Oklahoma teenagers who want to get a driver license will first have to take a free Oklahoma Work Zone Safe and First Responder Safety course online.

The program teaches teens about work zone and first responder safety. In total, ODOT and OTA have lost 72 employees combined in the line of duty in their history, which is more than any other state agency other than the military.

In Oklahoma, 91 drivers were killed in work zone crashes on state highways and turnpikes in the last five years.

The program is already offered to students across the nation, but Oklahoma is the first state to require teen drivers to take the course before applying for their license.

KRMG Afternoon News Host

