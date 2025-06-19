Oklahoma boy visits Capitol Hill as children’s health advocate

A 9-year-old boy from Keota, Oklahoma visited Capitol Hill as an advocate for children’s health.

Christian Jaspersen was born with gastroschisis, a condition that causes the intestines to develop outside the body.

For five months, Christian was placed into the NICU and faced the possibility of losing his intestines. However, he was able to receive lifesaving reconnective surgery at the Boston Children’s Hospital’s Center for Advanced Intestinal Rehabilitation.

Now, with dreams of one day becoming a Supreme Court Justice, Christian was excited to attend Family Advocacy Day alongside his family to explain the importance of children’s hospitals and the future’s they save through their work.

At the Capitol, Christian met with Senator James Lankford, who showed him around the Capitol Building and Washington D.C.

Lankford shared Christian’s journey during a speech on the Senate floor and highlighted Christian’s passion for raising awareness about medical topics that are effecting kids like him.