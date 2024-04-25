Oklahoma bride at center of viral Facebook post pleads guilty to two felonies

TULSA, Okla. — She never got the chance to say “I do”, but before a Tulsa County District Judge on Wednesday, she said, “I did it”.

Last August, Morgan Newby was featured in a lengthy viral Facebook post by Omaha wedding photographer Bailey Money about how she had been ripped off by her childhood best friend. What was revealed in the comments, in a FOX23 investigation and a Tulsa Police investigation would show Newby planned multiple weddings for herself, and not only did she not show up, she refused to pay for the services rendered to her, even if a contract was signed.

On Wednesday, Newby pleaded guilty to two felony charges of obtaining goods and services through false pretenses or a con game.

Court documents state Newby would make multiple excuses when it came to even making partial payments, and at times, she would make a payment, and once it was posted to the vendor’s account, she would report it as fraud. Because of that, the bank would take back the money, and at times, charge the vendor a fee for the activity.

On Wednesday, as part of a plea agreement, Newby was ordered to pay full restitution to Money and a Tulsa stationary company who printed her wedding invitations (that company already had an order for repayment from Tulsa County small claims court that was collecting interest). She must pay the money back by June 1, or she will be ordered to spend time in prison. Newby will also be on probation for two years. If she behaves in the eyes of the law, and there are no more problems or fraud reported, she can have the two felonies expunged from her records.

Newby’s attorney told the judge on Wednesday that restitution will not be a problem because Newby sold a car to be able to make the payments on time.

The stationary company will get $3,400 and Bailey will get $1,200 in restitution. The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office told FOX23 they know the amounts are not what was mentioned on social media, especially when it comes to Bailey’s debts. However, FOX23 is told these amounts are not only things there are provable receipts for, but when it comes to Bailey’s plane ticket and the wedding that never was in Key West, Florida that she was hired for, it is out of their jurisdiction.

FOX23 has offered Newby multiple chances to give her side or make a comment, but each time she has declined, refused, or even stood up our reporter when an appointment was made.