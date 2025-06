Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics giving K9 an “Attaboy” for black market marijuana bust

OKLAHOMA - The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is giving one of their K9s a pat on the back for a job well done.

K9 ‘Charlie’ (A.K.A. “The Snitch”) recently intercepted more than 800 pounds of black market marijuana being trafficked through Oklahoma. The drugs were in a truck that was also loaded with scrap metal.

On the Bureau’s social media it posted, “OBN taking a moment to brag on K9 ‘Charlie’...Attaboy!”