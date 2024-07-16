Oklahoma Department of Commerce awards grant of nearly $40 million for BA amphitheater project

Thanks to a new law called the Enterprise Zone Incentive Leverage Act of 2024, the city of Broken Arrow and Wagoner County will receive roughly $39.5 million to help fund infrastructural improvements in support of the Sunset at Broken Arrow Amphitheater project.

The money allows the state to match locally-generated tax revenues, which combined will help pay for capital improvements in the area of Events Park, where the Sunset Amphitheater will be located.

In a release sent to the KRMG newsroom, Broken Arrow Mayor Deborah Wimpee said “Broken Arrow is a thriving city that has just about everything for its citizens and visitors, except for a significant entertainment attraction, but that is about to change! I could not be more grateful and humbled that the state has pledged to join this public/private partnership that will bring in the 12,500-seat amphitheater and generate approximately 600 direct and indirect jobs with a projected economic impact of $211 million annually.”

Founder and CEO of Live Notes J.W. Roth told KRMG in January he found the perfect spot when he discovered the Broken Arrow location.

“The Events Park in Broken Arrow is just second to none,” Roth said. “I mean, I love the ambiance of the lake, the way it sits is perfect for us to send noise down the turnpike versus in to any commercial or residential area.”

The venue will bring roughly 40 national touring acts to Broken Arrow a year, Roth told KRMG shortly after announcing that Live Nation would be partnering with Live Notes to produce the shows.

That won’t be the only thing happening at the Sunset, he added.

“We’ll have festivals out there, we will be doing movie nights out there, we’ll be doing a lot of different things,” he said, including graduations.

The plan is to break ground later this year, and open to the public in late 2025 or early 2026.

You can read more about the project in this related KRMG story, or by listening to the KRMG In-Depth Report from October of 2023.







