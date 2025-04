An inmate working at an Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) job site walked away from the site unlawfully Monday morning. Jeremy Anderson, 33, disappeared from the Oologah site shortly after 10 a.m.

Anderson is serving a 5 year sentence at Northeast Oklahoma Community Corrections for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He was considered at large before he was captured a short time after walking away from the job site. He is now back in custody.