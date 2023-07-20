Oklahoma to execute man tied to 1995 Tulsa murder

Jemaine Cannon was denied clemency in the murder of a Tulsa mom in 1995 (Oklahoma Department of Corrections)

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma’s second lethal injection of the year will happen Thursday to a man linked to a brutal 1995 Tulsa murder case.

Jemaine Cannon was denied clemency last month by the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board, and without any last-minute intervention, he is set to die Thursday morning.

Cannon was convicted in the death of Sharonda White Clark, who was stabbed three times in the neck at her and found dead on the bathroom floor of her midtown apartment near 38th and Sheridan.

Cannon was staying with Clark after escaping from prison where he was serving a 15-year sentence for a 1990 beating of an 18-year-old woman with small household appliances like an iron and a toaster.

He was on work duty while in prison custody in the Cotton County town of Walters working on a school building when he stole a truck and fled to Tulsa. Despite his violent crime, there was no space at a higher security prison, and he was allowed to be at a work center with lesser security.

Cannon claims even now that Clark was hysteric over the thought that he was going to leave her, and he said he only stabbed her in self-defense even to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board last month.

“Put yourself in my shoes at the moment in what was going on I didn’t know that I was going to be attacked by Sharonda you know it caught me completely off guard,” Cannon said.

But prosecutors said Cannon has a history of violence towards women and has never taken responsibility for his actions.

“There’s no words that could be put together to express the amount of grief and heartache her death has caused because no child imagines a life without their parent however losing my mother changed my entire life,” said Clark’s daughter, who was 4 years old when her mother was murdered. She testified before the board to allow Cannon to be executed.

Police said there were signs of a violent struggle all over the apartment when they were called out to the scene.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond praised the board’s decision to deny clemency saying Cannon was a victim of his own actions.