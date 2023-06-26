Oklahoma getting nearly $800 million in federal money to increase high-speed internet access

Oklahoma will be getting nearly $800 million in federal grant money as part of a new program to increase access to high-speed internet.

Right now, the U.S. Department of Commerce estimates 150,718 homes and small businesses in Oklahoma are in places that have no available high-speed internet.

Nationwide, the number is 8.5 million.

In a news conference to announce the funding, President Joe Biden says the goal is to get that number to zero in the next 7 years.

“With the funding, along with other federal investments, we’re going to be able to connect every person in America to reliable, high-speed internet by 2030,” Biden said.

He says for the U.S. to compete in a 21st-century economy, high-speed internet is as basic as water and electricity.

Known as the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, or BEAD for short, the initiative will spread $42.45 billion across each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia and the five U.S. territories, which will then have 180 days to submit their initial proposals to the Department of Commerce on how they will spend the grant money.

