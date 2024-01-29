Oklahoma GOP censures Sen. Lankford for ‘open border deal’ collaboration with Democrats

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Sen. James Lankford has been censured by the Oklahoma GOP.

On Saturday the Oklahoma GOP State Committee revealed its resolution entitled ‘Condemning & Censuring Senator Lanford’s Open Border Deal.’

The resolution is censuring Lankford for his ‘recent work with Democrat Senator Charles Schumer on an open border deal to allow 5,000 illegal immigrants a day to enter and work in the United States.’

The Oklahoma GOP furthers that Lankford has been ‘playing fast and loose with Democrats’ and that this deal would ‘disenfranchise legal immigrants’ and would put the ‘safety and security of Americans in great danger.’

GOP members state in the resolution that Lankford’s ‘open border deal’ directly conflicts with the GOP’s values.

“We oppose a ‘path to citizenship’ that would grant citizenship to illegal aliens faster than to immigrants who have come to the United States through legal means.”

The resolution also states that Lankford is jeopardizing the security of Oklahomans, and that ‘until Senator Lankford ceases from these actions the Oklahoma Republican Party will cease all support for him.’

Oklahoma lawmakers took to social media to voice their opinions regarding the censure.

State Rep. Jacob Rosecrants remarked on how Lankford has been ‘lambasted’ by his own party.

Sen. Lankford is as Conservative as can be, but when he’s like “let’s do something together” he gets lambasted…by Conservatives!

Sen. Lankford is as Conservative as can be, but when he's like "let's do something together" he gets lambasted…by Conservatives!

Why is bipartisanship so bad?? Pretty dang sure the majority of folk in OK & 🇺🇸 WANT us to work together, especially on border security. 🤷‍♂️

Anthony Ferate, former OKGOP Chairman, said that the party did not provide ‘an official call’ to all members of the State Committee.

Today an extreme faction of the @officialOKGOP held a meeting without providing an official call to all members of the State Committee, including me, to attack Senator @jameslankford. Any vote taken by the OKGOP today was not legitimate and definitely does not represent the…

The Oklahoma GOP State Committee, signed by Vice Chairman Wayne Hill, released this statement on Sunday regarding its censure of Lankford:

“The State Committee of the Oklahoma Republican party, the Supreme Authority of the OKGOP, has condemned the actions of Senator James Lankford. The resolution calls on Senate Lankford “to cease and desist jeopardizing the security and liberty of the people of Oklahoma and of these United States.” Further, “until Senator Lankford ceases from these actions, the Oklahoma Republican Party will cease all support for him.” Today’s meeting was attended by 172 active Republicans from all across Oklahoma. The 124 voting members of the State Committee resoundingly approved this resolution and others as their first official act of the 2024 election year. The OKGOP State Committee is committed to holding elected Republicans accountable to the standards set forth in the OKGOP Platform which supports limited legal immigration. It is our hope that Senator Lankford will acknowledge the direction of the State Committee and do all in his power to defend our border from the current invasion.”