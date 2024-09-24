Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt undergoes heart surgery for “significant blockage”

KRMG has confirmed Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt underwent a heart procedure last week.

Abegail Cave, the governor’s communications director, sent the following statement:

“After a routine checkup, doctors discovered that Governor Stitt had significant blockage in a main artery. He underwent intravenous surgery on Friday where the doctors repaired the blockage with a stent. Governor Stitt is doing well and has returned to the office.”

Cave said Governor Stitt wants to encourage all Oklahomans to get regular checkups, eat healthy and exercise. She added that the governor thanks the doctors, nurses and staff at Oklahoma Heart Hospital South for their great care and expertise.