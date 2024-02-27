Oklahoma governor signs bill to eliminate state sales tax on groceries

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt was surrounded by lawmakers holding signs that said “Goodbye Grocery Tax” Tuesday morning at a news conference on signing House Bill 1955 into law.

The bill got broad bi-partisan support, passing 42 to 2.

“Oklahomans have waited for this day for years, and I’m proud to be the Governor that Oklahomans chose to eliminate the state portion of the grocery tax,” said Governor Stitt.

Oklahoma was one of only thirteen states that imposed a state tax on groceries.

“Once it takes effect, it will begin to save Oklahomans hundreds of dollars per year at the grocery store,” said Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat.

The state’s portion of the tax is about 4.5%, but consumers will still have to pay the city tax on items.

The law will go into effect in August.