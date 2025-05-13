Oklahoma Highway Patrol starts ‘Move Over’ campaign on May 14th

OKLAHOMA - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is teaming up with the Texas Department of Public Safety - North Texas Region, Arkansas State Police, Louisiana State Police, and New Mexico State Police to raise awareness and enforce the Move Over Law across Oklahoma.

OHP, along with troopers from the other four states, will be working to let drivers know that when they see flashing lights on the side of the road - whether it’s law enforcement, emergency responders, tow trucks, road workers, or any vehicles on the side of the road with hazards lights on - to slow down and move over. The collaborative effort will begin May 14th, and focus on the Move Over Law and finding drivers who violate the law.

OHP says that they’re working to keep everyone safe on the road.