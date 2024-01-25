Oklahoma is home to third most vapers

By Glenn Schroeder

It seems Oklahomans really enjoy our e-cigarettes.

A new study reveals Oklahoma is home to the third most vapers in the country.

The study from Forbes Advisor says Tennessee ranks as the state with the most vapers and Maryland is the state with the least vapers.

Seven of the top 10 states with the most vapers are located in the South.

And the state with the highest percentage of Gen Zers who use e-cigarettes every day was Oklahoma.

Forbes analyzed all 50 states across metrics including the percentage of residents who vape every day and some days.

6 percent of adults in Oklahoma vape every day.




