Oklahoma job resignation rates near the top

When it comes to resignation rates almost no state matches Oklahoma.

Personal finance company WalletHub reveals 3.4 percent of Oklahoma workers ditched their jobs last month.

That is the 5th highest in the country. '

In its analysis, WalletHub said, “The U.S. experienced a phenomenon dubbed the ‘Great Resignation,’ where millions of Americans quit their jobs each month, many of whom were unsatisfied with their pay or working conditions. Although most experts have now declared the Great Resignation over, workers in some states are quitting their jobs more frequently than in others. As a result, workers in states with a bigger labor shortage have more leverage in negotiating favorable terms of employment.”

Despite the WalletHub ranking, Oklahoma’s unemployment rate remains at record-low levels.

The state’s seasonally adjusted rate was unchanged at 2.7% in July.



