Oklahoma jobless claims lower than previous week

By Glenn Schroeder

The employment picture in Oklahoma is improving.

Unemployment claims last week in Oklahoma were more than 24% lower than the previous week.

Data compiled by WalletHub also reveals jobless claims for the year are down 6.5% compared to a year ago.

Oklahoma’s unemployment rate is hovering around 3.2%.

WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe says, “Record low unemployment figures should not be expected to continue much longer. The Federal Reserve rate hikes have already started a slowing of inflation, which in turn will cause unemployment numbers to increase.”

There are currently 6.5 million unemployed Americans.


