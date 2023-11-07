Oklahoma launches new safety threat reporting app

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A new safety threat reporting app is coming to Oklahoma.

Created through a collaboration between the state and the Oklahoma School Security Institute, the ProtectOK app allows people to anonymously report suspicious activity to law enforcement.

The app is free to download on the Apple App Store and Google Play. It consolidates all suspicious activity reporting into a single, easy-to-use format.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety (ODPS) announced the new app in a press release, in which they stressed the need for the app in the face of rising shootings.

“Gun violence is the number one factor in child death in our country, which we find totally unacceptable,” said Tim Tipton, Commissioner of Public Safety for Oklahoma. “ProtectOK was created to be a simple, free, and anonymous way for people to bring threats forward to law enforcement so we can quickly intervene to save lives.”

Robert Jones, Head Football Coach and Athletic Director at Del City said in the press release that recent shootings in Oklahoma are a big reason behind the creation of the app, referencing the recent incident at a football game in Choctaw.

“Kids deserve to go to school and feel safe, to feel safe going to watch a football game. Parents should feel safe that when their kids go to school, they don’t have to worry about someone coming and doing a mass shooting,” Jones said. “It’s happening too much to say it’s not going to happen to us. I never thought it would happen to me, and it happened twice.”

According to the press release, 93 percent of school shooters planned their attack in advance, and in four out of five school shootings, at least one other person had knowledge of the attack but failed to report it.

FOX23 spoke with Tulsa’s mom Ashley Daly about her thoughts on the new safety app on Monday.

“I want my daughter to be safe, I think that if it actually helped with reports of threats like physical threats that would be great,” Daly said. “I do think gun violence is a big deal and that maybe some common sense gun laws would be a great handholder to this website.”

Jones said he thinks people in Oklahoma need to be more vocal and aware things like the recent shootings can happen.

“I think kids and parents deserve to have their kids go to public education, even private school, and feel safe feel safe that you can go watch a football game, feel safe that when your kids go to school you don’t have to worry about somebody coming in and doing a mass shooting,” Jones said.

FOX23 also spoke to Tim Tipton, Commissioner of Public Safety for Oklahoma.

Tipton said they want to make it so available that every citizen would hear the app and that information can be sent immediately from the phone and processed quickly, regardless of the type of potential threat.

“They’ve got an easy way to report it and we can do prevention rather than response,” Tipton said. “Not only does it save lives, it saves manpower.”

ProtectOK is part of the Department of Homeland Security’s “If You See Something, Say Something” campaign.

To learn more about the nationwide campaign, click here.