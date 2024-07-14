Oklahoma lawmakers react to shooting at Trump rally

Former President Donald Trump was rushed off the stage during a rally in Pennsylvania Saturday.

Secret Service agents rushed in to protect the former president after popping sounds were heard and Trump reached up to his ear.

What appeared to be blood could be seen on Trump’s face as he was taken off the stage.

The Trump campaign released a statement saying the former president is “fine” and that he was being checked out a medical facility.

AP reports the shooting is being investigated as an assassination attempt.

A Pennsylvania prosecutor confirmed one spectator was killed and another was seriously injured.

Lawmakers from Oklahoma shared their reaction on social media.

“Cindy and I are praying for the safety and recovery of President Trump and his family. Political disagreement is part of our national identity but violence is never the solution. Law enforcement should investigate and bring all those responsible for this tragedy to justice.” Senator James Lankford said.

“As we await additional information, we are praying for President Trump, his family, our brave law enforcement, and our country.” Senator Markwayne Mullin said. “NEW: President Trump says in a new statement that a bullet pierced his right ear. Our nation was one inch away from losing a beloved American president tonight. Much remains unknown at this time, but thank God he’s okay.” Mullin added.

“I am grateful for the heroic acts of law enforcement who rushed to ensure President Trump’s safety. It is truly a miracle that the bullet only grazed President Trump’s ear. Tammy and I are keeping him, as well as the loved ones of the individual killed and the two people who were gravely injured, in our prayers. This was a reckless assassination attempt that put thousands of people in danger. Political violence of any kind should be universally condemned in the strongest of terms. I ask my fellow Oklahomans to join me in lifting our nation up in prayer.” Congressman Kevin Hern said.

“President Trump, even with blood on his face, is not going to stop fighting for the American people! Please join us in praying continued Providential protection for 45 (and future 47) and his family.” Congressman Josh Brecheen said.

“I’m praying for President Trump today. Political violence is never the answer.” Congressman Frank Lucas said.

“My thoughts and prayers are with President Trump.” Congressman Tom Cole said.

“Praying for President Trump and his entire family.” Representative Stephanie Bice said.

“My prayers are with President Trump and those in attendance at the rally— and we should all feel so thankful for the swift response by the Secret Service and law enforcement. While details are still coming in, we can’t tolerate attempts to thwart democracy with political violence. Period.” Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said.

“Thankful that President Trump is safe. I’m praying for him and everyone involved.” Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell said.

“The bullets of madmen have altered the course of American history many times, but not today. Thank God President Trump is safe. Amid reports of multiple injuries and possible fatalities at this horrific shooting, every American must reject political violence and resolve to settle our policy differences at the ballot box. The future of our Republic depends on it.” Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said.

“Terrible. Grateful for the Secret Service agents and law enforcement who ran toward harm’s way to protect the life of President Trump. Violence has no place in America’s democratic process. Thankful President Trump and those in attendance are safe now.” Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said.