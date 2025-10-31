Oklahoma laws going into effect Nov. 1

Oklahoma State Capitol Oklahoma State Capitol in Oklahoma City. (Stacker/Stacker)
By FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — Below is a list of every law going into effect on Nov. 1 in Oklahoma:

HB1001Lauria and Ashley’s LawDetails
HB1021Deleting limitation on the height of motorcycle handlebarsDetails
HB1022Fees, convictions for the failure to yield causing fatality or great bodily injuryDetails
HB1052Activity reports from city fire departments will utilize the National Emergency Response Information SystemDetails
HB1060Oklahoma Uniform Easement Relocation Act of 2025Details
HB1062Alcoholic beverages license holders may serve certain drinks if they are 18 or olderDetails
HB1066Bail allowable on appeal; Prohibiting bail on appeal for certain offensesDetails
HB1076Food Truck Freedom ActDetails
HB1084Providing certain assignment of insurance benefits; declaring certain assignments null and voidDetails
HB1089Horse racing; modifying what organization licensees shall negotiate and covenantDetails
HB1095Municipal Carry ActDetails
HB1103Changing certain conditions for surplus property disposalDetails
HB1122State Athletic Commission ActDetails
HB1124Statewide Recovery Fund; modifying make-up of fundDetails
HB1126Prohibiting misbranding of food; prohibiting distribution and sale of falsely advertised foodDetails
HB1137Deletion of federal funding and grant requirements for the Office of Missing and Murdered Indigenous PersonsDetails
HB1138Modifying duties of the Human Capital Management Division and the Civil Service Division of the Office of Management and Enterprise ServicesDetails
HB1157Liquified petroleum gas; authorizing certain investigations; requiring notifications of certain accidents or fires; removing certain appointed positionDetails
HB1160Oklahoma Property and Casualty Insurance Guaranty Association ActDetails
HB1166Procedures for city and town annexation; modifying procedure for annexation of territory without consent of majority of ownersDetails
HB1178Public accommodations for service animals; making certain acts unlawful; providing penaltyDetails
HB1187Oklahoma Employees Insurance and Benefits ActDetails
HB1205Revenue and taxation; repealDetails
HB1216Construction Industries Board; adding terms and penalty feesDetails
HB1222DUI; requiring certain arrested person make bail before release; requiring certain evidence be considered; requiring court make certain consideration regarding bail amountDetails
HB1256Construction skilled trade education; modifying contract termsDetails
HB1257Roofing Contractor Registration ActDetails
HB1270The Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement (ABLE) Commission must notify applicants of mistakes in submitted applications and allow applicants time to correct them.Details
HB1273Domestic violence sentencing; providing intervention programsDetails
HB1356Requiring agriculture gates to be closed at all times; exceptions; penalties; rulesDetails
HB1364Sexual obscenity; making certain acts unlawfulDetails
HB1365Oklahoma Funeral Directors and Embalmers ExaminationDetails
HB1369Evidence of financial ability for drilling and operating wells; modifying surety amount and typesDetails
HB1373Creating the Commercial Solar Facility Decommissioning ActDetails
HB1389Mammography screening; coverage for low-dose mammography screening; examinationsDetails
HB1392County treasurer feeDetails
HB1413Making certain pleas or finding of guilt to stalking violations constitute a conviction for purposes of sentencingDetails
HB1414Qualifications for county sheriff; military police serviceDetails
HB1419Modifying definition; authorizing use of certain vehicles on certain U.S. HighwaysDetails
HB1438Rural Economic Action Plan grant program; monetary capDetails
HB1458Oklahoma Public Employees Retirement System; death benefits; beneficiaries; transfer; disclaimer; time period; liabilityDetails
HB1460Criminal procedure fees; fines; sentencingDetails
HB1462Directing courts to prioritize orders of payments of restitution in criminal court casesDetails
HB1486Designation of various memorial roads and bridgesDetails
HB1487Creating various special license platesDetails
HB1497Insurance; registration of insurers; Liquidity Stress Test; confidential documents; trade secretsDetails
HB1498Insurance; prepaid funeral services; permit; application; Insurance Commissioner; violations; penaltiesDetails
HB1501Insurance; providing limitations on the amount of commissions payable to a public insurance adjuster; providing for codification; and providing effective dateDetails
HB1516Insurance; the capacity of minors to contract for insurance; requiring parental or guardian consent; providing immunity from certain liabilityDetails
HB1542Agriculture weights and measures; removing the requirement to send reference standards to the National Institute of Standards and TechnologyDetails
HB1543Expanding powers and duties of the Oklahoma Conservation CommissionDetails
HB1547Agricultural fairs and expositions; expenditure of funds; modifying language; permitting consideration of certain communications and supporting equipment; election of officers and directors of the county fair association and removal of bothDetails
HB1549Private activity bond allocationDetails
HB1563Authorizing the issuance of subpoena duces tecum to businesses and commercial entities; codificationDetails
HB1565Children’s Code; certain referral be immediately reported to law enforcement agency; Department of Human Services maintain certain recordDetails
HB1566Neil’s Law; Oklahoma Elder Exploitation and Abuse ActDetails
HB1571Removing expiration date of the Oklahoma Route 66 CommissionDetails
HB1579Salaries and expenses within Juvenile Bureaus; updating salary limitsDetails
HB1585Training of pharmacy techniciansDetails
HB1588The Spring Creek Watershed Study ActDetails
HB1592Providing elements of organized retail crime; penaltiesDetails
HB1595Increasing penalties for assault and battery offensesDetails
HB1597Harassment of first responders deemed unlawfulDetails
HB1600Lori Brand Patient Bill of Rights Act of 2025Details
HB1601The Advancing Rights for Caregiving, Health, and Extended Recovery (Maternity Leave Protection for Teachers) ActDetails
HB1607State agencies must report number of contract employees; pay; reports; granting the Office of Management and Enterprise Services certain rulemaking authorityDetails
HB1646Educational requirements of real estate appraisersDetails
HB1663Online auction procedures for unpaid ad valoremDetails
HB1666Underground Facilities Damage Preventions ActDetails
HB1678Elections ending in tied votes; board selection of nominee or electeeDetails
HB1684Updating definition of military surplus vehiclesDetails
HB1693Clarifying evidentiary hearing requirementsDetails
HB1731Clarifying when a person commits child endangermentDetails
HB1738Oklahoma Open Meeting Act; Oklahoma Open Records ActDetails
HB1777Oklahoma Citizens Participation ActDetails
HB1789Motor vehicle dealer sales responsibilityDetails
HB1808The Ensuring Transparency in Prescription Drugs Prior Authorization ActDetails
HB1810Medicaid: certain prior authorization requirements for contracted entitiesDetails
HB1811Insurance: chronic conditionsDetails
HB1819Optometry licenses; annual feesDetails
HB1833The Rethinking Paying Subminimal Wage to Persons with Disabilities Task ForceDetails
HB1847Building codes; directing the Department of Human Services to work with the State Fire Marshal to develop certain guidelines; providing that certain child care homes shall not be denied a license; prohibiting stricter requirements;Details
HB1850The Uniform Trust CodeDetails
HB1863Children’s Code: Multidisciplinary child abuse teamDetails
HB1886The Oklahoma Human Trafficking Justice for Victims and Advocacy Act of 2025Details
HB1910Urban Agriculture Cost Share ProgramDetails
HB1935Time limit on prosecution of certain crimesDetails
HB1955Education Leadership Oklahoma programDetails
HB1958Meetings of district boards of education will be allowed to submit an affidavit in lieu of meeting minutes in certain circumstancesDetails
HB1965Children’s Code; Procedure if certain jury trial is waivedDetails
HB1991Authorizing defendants to post bond in another jurisdictionDetails
HB1993Clarifying crime and punishment of eluding peace officersDetails
HB1996Updating law enforcement procedure for disposing of unclaimed propertyDetails
HB2011Fighting Chance for Firefighters ActDetails
HB2013Sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP); Dylan’s LawDetails
HB2036Condemnation proceedings; establishing requirements for reimbursement of certain expenses when property is not acquired under condemnation processDetails
HB2037Repeals certain sections of energy conservation lawDetails
HB2048340B Nondiscrimination ActDetails
HB2049Directs Oklahoma Health Care Authority to ensure Medicaid managed care plans provide transparency and comply with federal and state laws; develop a process for complaintsDetails
HB2050Foreign applicants and requirements of state careersDetails
HB2052Exemption of certain domestic health maintenance organizations from certain provisions of the Health Maintenance Organizations ActDetails
HB2068Repeals statute relating to notices posted at fire alarm boxes Details
HB2072Task Force for the Study of State Banking ServicesDetails
HB2080Banks and trust companies: Share or deposit accountsDetails
HB2081Child abduction prevention; Uniform Child Abduction Prevention ActDetails
HB2083Dual-office-holding; exemption for campus police officers serving in certain officeDetails
HB2084Modifies license renewal and continuing education requirements for electrical  contractors, journeymen, apprenticesDetails
HB2085Uniform Building Code Commission; members; membership requirements; continuing education; feesDetails
HB2103Judicial Nominating Commission; recusal of member; removal of board member; campaign contributions disclosureDetails
HB2108Oklahoma Employee Insurance and Benefits ActDetails
HB2110Bringing Sitcoms Home from Hollywood Pilot Program ActDetails
HB2111Modifies Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration ActDetails
HB2131Procedures for advising grand juries; transcripts; hearings; witnessesDetails
HB2147Municipal Code Lien Enforcement Act of 2025Details
HB2151The Federal Education Guidance Disclosure ActDetails
HB2158Prohibits motor vehicle factories from engaging in activities of a dealer; increases safeguards for motor vehicle dealers Details
HB2159Prohibiting the manufacture, importation, distribution, selling, or installation of supplemental and non-regulatory airbagsDetails
HB2160New Motor Vehicle Commission; approval of form; licensure; application; fees; certificates of registration; franchise; new vehicle dealersDetails
HB2161Museum property and the direction for undocumented property, loaned property, acquiring title, preservation and disposalDetails
HB2164Crimes against state revenue; modifying punishment for certain offenseDetails
HB2165Procedures for operation of county government; interlocal agreementsDetails
HB2167In all cases where publication of legal notices is required or allowed by law, the person or official desiring publication shall be required to payDetails
HB2170Transferring duty to collect and enforce registered agent fee to the Secretary of StateDetails
HB2171The Uniform Unlawful Restrictions in Land Records ActDetails
HB2260Revenue and taxation; defining terms; authorizing income tax credits for employers engaged in civil engineeringDetails
HB2261To facilitate interstate practice of Regulated Social Workers by improving public access to competent Social Work Services.Details
HB2262Alzheimer’s Dementia and Other Forms of Dementia Special Care Disclosure ActDetails
HB2263Making certain use of cellphones unlawful on certain stretches of roadDetails
HB2295Prohibiting transfer of hospital licenses from one address to anotherDetails
HB2297Service Oklahoma agreement with IrelandDetails
HB2298Providing for independent prescriptive authority of Advanced Practice Registered Nurses who meet certain requirements; modifying provisions of the Oklahoma Pharmacy Act, the Oklahoma Nursing Practice Act and the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances ActDetails
HB2302Assignment of parking for certain officials; large vehicle inspection stationDetails
HB2364Requiring inmates be assisted in receiving certain driver license before releaseDetails
HB2376Directing the District Attorneys Council to annually provide list of early termination applicationsDetails
HB2392Child custody or guardianshipDetails
HB2459Mobile food establishments fire safetyDetails
HB2619The Foreign Litigation Funding Prevention ActDetails
HB2622Modifies meaning of nuisance to include the repeated use of any real property or structure for illegal activitiesDetails
HB2647Shai Cooper ActDetails
HB2674The Statewide Official Compensation CommissionDetails
HB2705Directing law enforcement agencies to inform sexual assault victims of the status of certain evidenceDetails
HB2724Oklahoma Surplus Property ActDetails
HB2729Administrative Procedures Act; judicial review; establishing guidelinesDetails
HB2731Administrative Procedures Act; joint resolutionsDetails
HB2736Updating the requirements for accountant examination and their criminal history record checksDetails
HB2746Remote Quality Jobs Incentive ActDetails
HB2752Relates to eminent domain for electricity; determining when and when not eminent domain may be usedDetails
HB2762The International Corporation Agent Political Activity Oversight Act of 2025Details
HB2764Duties of the State Board of Equalization; certification of revenue amounts; income tax rate reductionDetails
HB2765Invest in Oklahoma ProgramDetails
HB2769Military Department; Adjutant General’s duties; eligibility; authority; creating National Guard CareerTech Assistance Program; creating revolving fundDetails
HB2778The Teacher Recruitment and Retention Program; income exemption; child care subsidy program; notice to Department of Human ServicesDetails
HB2798The Department of Human Services shall establish a statewide centralized hotline for the reporting of child abuse or neglect to the Department.Details
HB2803Alcoholic beverages; termination of distribution agreementsDetails
HB2804Prohibited acts of alcohol licenseesDetails
HB2836Enacting the Safeguarding American Veteran Empowerment ActDetails
HB2837Requiring medical marijuana business employees to prove completion of education trainingDetails
HB2888Oklahoma Tuition Equalization GrantDetails
HB3671Authorizing Service Oklahoma to allow individuals to make certain voluntary designationDetails
SB1014Public Competitive Bidding Act of 1974; requiring local bid preferenceDetails
SB1019Requiring health insurance coverage of certain anesthesia servicesDetails
SB1032If an employee of a legally licensed establishment sells alcohol to an inappropriate buyer, it does not fall on the establishmentDetails
SB1039Modifying grounds for certain denials of medical marijuana licensesDetails
SB1050Unfair Claims Settlement Practices ActDetails
SB1062The payment or promise of payment or compensation by a party to a broker does not determine what relationship, if any, has been established between the broker and a party to a transactionDetails
SB1073Requiring lottery system for certain wildlifeDetails
SB1075Oklahoma Real Estate License Code: prohibition of certain practices without disclosureDetails
SB1076Administrative Workers’ Compensation ActDetails
SB1077Transporting wildlifeDetails
SB1083Requiring a license for digital asset kiosk operators to engage in transactionsDetails
SB1086Requiring cancellation of voter registration under certain circumstances; requiring proof of citizenship for certain purposesDetails
SB1089Determination of competency; updating proceduresDetails
SB109Requiring coverage of certain genetic testing and cancer imagingDetails
SB111Decreasing number of sewage disposal system installations for certain certificationDetails
SB1168The Governmental Tort Claims ActDetails
SB146Department of Public Safety Mental Wellness Division; eligibilityDetails
SB147Requiring all counties to conduct post-election audits for specified electionsDetails
SB176Requiring coverage for certain prescriptionDetails
SB198Authorizing use of certain contingency for certain real estate contractsDetails
SB200Requiring executor or administrator to make certain application to courtDetails
SB249Oklahoma Tourism Development ActDetails
SB250Oklahoma Minimum Wage ActDetails
SB253Requiring Oklahoma Health Care Authority to include specific info in annual budget request for MedicaidDetails
SB269Carbon sequestrationDetails
SB283Expanding yearly transaction limit of the master lease programDetails
SB287Modifying years for aerospace tax creditDetails
SB300Dissolving Oklahoma Capital Investment Board upon certain dateDetails
SB301Modifying credit limit for certain institute in specific yearsDetails
SB336Relates to the definition of transporter; modifying definition; updating statutory languageDetails
SB368Oklahoma Vessel and Motor Registration ActDetails
SB369Modifying scope of Assault and battery unlawful actDetails
SB375Allowing Commission of Public Safety to enter into interlocal agreements with state beneficiary trusts for certain purposeDetails
SB377Equipment contractsDetails
SB387Oklahoma Center for the Advancement of Science and Technology; eligibilityDetails
SB403Modifying duties of county purchasing agentDetails
SB405Authorizing county commissioners to work with ambulance servicesDetails
SB418Department of Corrections; a covered entity shall designate each multi-occupancy restroom, changing room, and sleeping quarters for the exclusive use of either females or malesDetails
SB424The Oklahoma Community Health Worker ActDetails
SB438Methods of payments to health insurance providers; requiring notice of feesDetails
SB447Permitting residents to forage for nuts and edible plants on state owned propertyDetails
SB448Nonresident hunters must gain permission from the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission to use Wildlife Management AreasDetails
SB450Repealing Oklahoma Military Base Closure Prevention Task ForceDetails
SB462Allowing retired municipal police officer to retain firearm and badgeDetails
SB473Rural Economic Action PlanDetails
SB483Seized alcohol; preventing sheriff from being held liable during safekeeping of seized alcoholDetails
SB491Oklahoma Open Meeting Act; authorizing executive session for certain discussion; limiting those allowed to participate in executive sessionDetails
SB494Removing certain language relating to CompSource OklahomaDetails
SB497Requiring Forensic Review Board to provide notice to district attorneyDetails
SB50Exempting sales tax on gun safes and guns safety devicesDetails
SB500Firearms; defining terms; prohibiting governmental entities from contracting with companies unless contracts contain certain written verification;Details
SB515Authorizing health care provider to accept certain paymentsDetails
SB516Roofing Contractor Registration ActDetails
SB518Medical marijuana packagingDetails
SB523County officers; assigned dutiesDetails
SB53Child sexual abuse material; modifying termDetails
SB535Oklahoma Open Records Act; changing requirements to complete certain records requestsDetails
SB536County election boards; authorizing actions by assistant secretary under certain circumstancesDetails
SB54Modifying scope and sentencing provisions for certain motor vehicle offensesDetails
SB541Updating provisions related to assault and batteryDetails
SB573Requiring information be sent to the Oklahoma Commerce Department to qualify for certain tax exemptionDetails
SB574Expanding approved purposes for opioid grant awards; authorizing use of funds by the Attorney GeneralDetails
SB575Oklahoma Local Development and Enterprise Zone Leverage ActDetails
SB577Ad valorem tax; requiring submission of information for eligibility of certain tax exemptionsDetails
SB582Updating fiscal years requiring estimated revenue collectionsDetails
SB586Oklahoma Quality Jobs Program ActDetails
SB59Providing exemptions for organization providing clothing or supplies to studentsDetails
SB599Changing scope of punishments for lewd or indecent acts to a childDetails
SB600Court fees; which relates to flat fee schedule; increasing certain assessmentDetails
SB607Oklahoma Evidence Code; admissibility of certain statements in proceedingsDetails
SB61Designation of several memorial highways and bridgesDetails
SB630Expanding scope of specific offense related to rapeDetails
SB631Expanding scope of acts that require minimum percentage of sentence to be servedDetails
SB634Adding members to Impaired Driving Prevention Advisory CommitteeDetails
SB638Unfair Sales ActDetails
SB641The Oklahoma Motor Vehicle Consumer Protection ActDetails
SB644Massage Therapy Practice Act; updatingDetails
SB652Updating permissible dates for certain elections; authorizing special electionsDetails
SB657Justifiable homicide; allowing appeal of ruling to Court of Criminal AppealsDetails
SB658Prohibiting certain actions by DHS relating to adoptive and foster parentsDetails
SB669State Dental Act; updatingDetails
SB677Repealing provision prohibiting surcharge on use of credit and debit cardDetails
SB681Ad valorem tax; requiring notice of increase to include info on limit of fair cash valueDetails
SB690Authorizing certain attainment of earned creditsDetails
SB694Detachment of municipal territoryDetails
SB701Expanding classes and programs offered to Muskogee residentsDetails
SB723The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs and exempt positions; removing obsolete language; providing certain exemptionDetails
SB730Requiring Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics to develop new programDetails
SB731Updating hearsay exception in the Oklahoma Evidence CodeDetails
SB742Updating scope of applicability related to lawful carryDetails
SB751Updating certain construction valueDetails
SB76Authorizing parole revocation by entityDetails
SB774Medical marijuana licenses; requiring barcodeDetails
SB777Allowing harvesting of certain fish and aquatic speciesDetails
SB786Increasing fine and prohibiting certain consumption of medical marijuanaDetails
SB789Pharmacy benefit managers allowed to use of certain records without limitations of date or source for certain purposesDetails
SB804Requiring assisted living centers to create internal quality assurance committeesDetails
SB805Enacting the Dietitian Licensure CompactDetails
SB808Clarifying certain exemption from referral to physical therapyDetails
SB83Makes modifications to rules for inmate trust fundsDetails
SB831Increasing amount of per diem for members of Election BoardsDetails
SB837Modifying special license plateDetails
SB85Increasing county jail reimbursement rate amountDetails
SB861Updating reference to gang-related offensesDetails
SB870The Accountability, Transparency, and Protection for Exploited Youth ActDetails
SB873University Hospitals Authority Act will not require a certificate of need; requires University hospitals to operate a public Level 1 Trauma CenterDetails
SB877Requiring certain continuing education course for real estate licensees on deed theftDetails
SB889Requiring hospitals to make and maintain a list of all standard charges for all hospital items; requires hospitals to ensure this list is available at all times to the public onlineDetails
SB890Local Government Campaign Finance and Financial Disclosure ActDetails
SB891Removing certain packing and labeling requirements on Kratom productsDetails
SB897Corporation Commission; updating termination date of Plugging FundDetails
SB901Prohibiting Office of Management and Enterprise Services from marketing certain insurance productsDetails
SB903Adding member to the Advisory Committee on Medical Care for Public Assistance RecipientsDetails
SB906Establishing pharmacy staffing ratioDetails
SB911Employment Security Act of 1980; updatingDetails
SB920Requiring permit for construction within location of a heliport or vertiport; granting Oklahoma Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics certain authorityDetails
SB925Authorizing victims of title theft to file a notice of fraudulent conveyance; establishing felony offenses for title theftDetails
SB930Grants the State of Oklahoma concurrent jurisdiction on specific U.S. military installations to ensure law enforcement services are available especially for the enforcement of juvenile mattersDetails
SB95Workers’ compensation; updatingDetails
SB951Modifies granting process for commercial and agricultural leasesDetails
SB957Updating investment procedures for local governmentsDetails
SB981Authorizing rejection of bail under certain circumstanceDetails
SB999Updating Uniform Unclaimed Property ActDetails
0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!