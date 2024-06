Ryan Watson The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force arrested Ryan Tyler Watson, 40, on one count of possession of ammunition on Friday, April 12, 2024. (Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force)

Ryan Watson, an Oklahoma man detained in Turks and Caicos Islands (TCI) for bringing ammunition into the country, is heading home.

A family spokesperson said Watson was given a suspended prison sentence and a $2,000 fine.

The family expects Watson back in Oklahoma City Friday night.