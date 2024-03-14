Oklahoma native, actress Olivia Munn reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Olivia Munn through the years HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Olivia Munn attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on January 09, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Oklahoma native and actress Olivia Munn shared on social media on Wednesday that she was diagnosed with breast cancer and hopes to share her journey, including undergoing a double mastectomy, to support others.

Munn posted various photos along with a statement to Instagram.

“I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I hope by sharing this it will help others find comfort, inspiration and support on their own journey,” Munn’s caption says.

Munn was born in Oklahoma City and attended the University of Oklahoma to pursue a journalism career, even working as an intern at a local Tulsa news station.

Munn gained fame for her time on the G4 show Attack of the Show! from 2006 until 2010. Munn also appeared as a correspondent on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart and had a three-season run on the HBO political drama series The Newsroom.







