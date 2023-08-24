Oklahoma natural disasters post 4-fold increase

Tornado Damage in Woodward, OK April 15, 2012 Photos of tornado damage in Woodward, OK April 15, 2012 (Russell Mills)

Oklahoma has seen a dramatic jump in natural disasters in recent years.

Billion dollar natural disasters in Oklahoma are up 321 percent in the last 20 years according to the analysts at QuoteWizard.

Among the findings: Oklahoma ranks third overall for increases in natural disasters over the last two decades.

The report also indicates since 2004 Oklahoma has experienced 80 disaster events.

Nationally there has been a 157 percent jump in natural disasters.

Severe storms are by far the most common type of natural disaster.