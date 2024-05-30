Oklahoma schools get EPA tax rebates to buy electric buses

Electric School Bus Courtesy: EPA

By Steve Berg

Some Oklahoma schools are getting a tax rebate from the Environmental Protection Agency to replace diesel school buses with clean-energy vehicles.

Most of the new buses, 92-percent of them, will be electric.

5 districts near Tulsa are getting the tax rebate money, including Pawhuska Public Schools, which is getting just over $1 million dollars; Sequoyah Public Schools in Claremore, which is getting $95,000; Coweta Public Schools, which is getting $600,000; Hilldale Public Schools in Muskogee, which is getting $1.42 million; and Broken Arrow Public Schools, which is getting $125,000.

In all, 13 school districts in Oklahoma are getting $10,360,00 total statewide, to buy 44 clean-energy buses.

Nationwide, around 8,500 buses have been replaced so far with the program.


