Oklahoma Senate falls short on vote to overturn tobacco extension veto

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Senate was not able to get a majority vote to override Governor Kevin Stitt’s veto on the tribal tobacco compact.

Gov. Stitt spoke Friday on the pending vote, saying the tribe’s version of the compact looked to expand where in Oklahoma tobacco could be tax-exempt.

The governor was concerned with the change the Supreme Court McGirt Ruling had on what is deemed tribal land. He said it was important to have one set of rules, adding “We are all Oklahomans, do we really want to divide our state based on race?”

The governor issued a statement Monday around noon applauding the Senate for sustaining his veto.

“I am pleased by the Senate’s vote to sustain my veto of the Tobacco Compact extension and I believe that today’s outcome underscores the state’s commitment to negotiating compacts in good faith, that are beneficial to all parties involved. My original compact offer—to extend the compacts previously negotiated and entered by Oklahoma’s Governor and tribal counterparts—is still on the table for each tribe that has reached out and remains available to those that have not yet. I look forward to continuing to work with them to reach an agreement.”

Cherokee Nation Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. had this statement in response:

“I’m disappointed that the State Senate fell one vote short of the two-thirds majority to override Governor Stitt’s veto and extend the tribal tobacco compact. A strong majority in both chambers of the Legislature understand the need to extend the tobacco and car tag compacts, which reflect their strong support across the state. The Senate did not take up the car tag compact override.

Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat promised to take the tobacco override up again, and with all Senators in attendance, we believe there are sufficient votes to override the vetoes on the tobacco and car tag compact extension bills. Cherokee Nation will continue to advocate for the veto overrides and will prevent disruption to the economy as we work together for a longer-term solution.

For the good of all Cherokee and Oklahomans, I urge Governor Stitt to negotiate in good faith for that solution. Cherokee Nation remains open to finding win-win solutions as long as they respect out tribal sovereignty.”



