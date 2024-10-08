Oklahoma sends additional resources to North Carolina, Florida for hurricane response

The State of Oklahoma deployed more resources to North Carolina and Florida to help respond to hurricanes Helene and Milton.

According to Governor Kevin Stitt , Oklahoma National Guard sent one CH-47 (Chinook) helicopter and 10 personnel, including two rescue swimmers and one Helicopter Search & Rescue Technician, to North Carolina.

Gov. Stitt said a 10-person team from Oklahoma State Department of Health deployed to support public health needs in North Carolina shelters and impacted communities.

In advance of Hurricane Milton, an Emergency Operations Center support team deployed to assist with incident management and operations support in Florida. The team includes personnel from Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Rogers County Emergency Management, Washington County Emergency Management, Comanche County/Lawton Emergency Management, Oklahoma City Fire, and Norman Police.

Additionally, three swift water rescue teams have deployed to Florida. This includes one 19-person Type 1 swift water rescue team with personnel from Coalgate, Guymon, and Lawton fire departments along with two eight-person Type 3 swift water rescue teams with personnel from Quapaw Nation, Mayes County, City of Pryor, Craig County, and Grand River Dam Authority.

The Tulsa Fire Department told KRMG the team that’s been helping in North Carolina for the last week is returning home while another team deployed to Florida Tuesday.