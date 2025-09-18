Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation investigating officer-involved shooting in Caddo County

The Caddo County District Attorney’s Office has requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation investigate an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday.

Authorities say around 9 a.m. the Grady County Sheriff’s Office received a break-in call at a residence in rural Grady County. The Grady County sheriff was first on scene and saw two adult males attempting to break into a house. When the sheriff tried to make contact with the suspects, they got in a vehicle and drove away leading to a pursuit.

The chase went westbound, towards Lake Chickasha in Caddo County. The sheriff attempted to make contact with the suspects again when they got to the east side of the lake, but did not comply with the sheriff’s commands and almost hit his vehicle which led to an officer-involved shooting.

The two suspects exited the vehicle and entered the lake. Both were located and taken into custody. One suspect, who has not been identified at this time, suffered from a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital. He is considered stable at this time. No other injuries were reported during the incident.

The other suspect, identified as 39-year-old Jerry Vasquez, was arrested and transported to the Grady County Jail.

The investigation is currently ongoing and will be provided to the Caddo County District Attorney’s Office, who will determine official charges