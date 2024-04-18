Oklahoma State police probe alleged assault

Oklahoma State University campus DV IMAGE

By Glenn Schroeder

Authorities in Stillwater are investigating the assault of a woman on the OSU campus.

Police report the alleged assault occurred around 1:45 Thursday morning in a courtyard at the Villages.

The victim told police that she had just put her things down on a picnic table and was grabbed from behind by a man wearing a black ski mask and a dark hoodie.

The victim says she was punched in the face but fought back.

The suspect then ran away and his whereabouts are unknown.

The assailant is described as white, 5′10″ and 180 pounds.

OSU Campus police encourage everyone to be aware of your surroundings, and walk in groups when possible.


