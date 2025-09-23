Oklahoma State University hosting second annual Land-grant Week

Oklahoma State University campus Oklahoma State University is celebrating Land-grant Week.
By Matt Hutson

Oklahoma State University is celebrating Land-grant Week.

The celebration will have giveaways, games and demonstrations throughout the week that will highlight the land-grant mission — teaching, research and extension.

Tuesday there will be an Oklahoma Mesonet demonstration on the Library Lawn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Wednesday there will be a World cloud activity from 9 to 11 a.m. in the AG Hall lobby as well as a Three-word thesis game happening on the Library Lawn from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Thursday will be Study abroad Day on the Engineering South lawn from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and an Experience the arts event from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Chi-O Clock. 

For more information on Land-grant Week, click here.

