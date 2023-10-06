Oklahoma, Texas governors wager beer & BBQ on Red River Rivalry

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt

By Skyler Cooper

The governors of Oklahoma and Texas have once again made a friendly bet on the OU-Texas football game.

After Texas trounced Oklahoma 49-0 last year, the Governor’s Cup has been in Texas with Governor Greg Abbott.

Abbott took to Facebook to bet Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt a case of Lone Star Beer and Railhead BBQ that the Cup remains in Texas this year.

Governor Stitt responded, putting some Oklahoma craft beer and certified steaks on the line.

The Sooners and Longhorns, both undefeated, face off Saturday at 11am in Dallas.

You can watch the game on ABC.

Skyler Cooper

Skyler Cooper

KRMG Afternoon News Host

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!