Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department Closing State Park Restaurants

The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department is announcing the suspension of Lookout Kitchen’s restaurants in Oklahoma state parks. OTRD says the action is in response to repeated failures by Lookout to make outstanding payments and fulfill other contractual obligations to the State.

OTRD says they sent a formal notice on May 16 to counsel for Lookout regarding the noncompliance and requesting the deficiencies be cured no later than July 7, 2025. Lookout reportedly failed to fully comply with this request. As a result, OTRD says the state park restaurants will remain closed until further notice.

OTRD says they are actively working to minimize the disruption to park operations and provide alternative food service options like “grab & go” sandwiches, snacks, and drinks. The Department is also exploring opportunities for food trucks to be in service at impacted parks.

Further updates will be provided as they become available.