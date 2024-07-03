Oklahomans can now file airline complaints

Tulsa — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s Office has created an online form to file complaints against airlines or ticket agents due to rising levels of consumer complaints about flight disruptions, a lack of refunds and lost or delayed luggage.

Attorney General Drummond go the authority to offer the complaint form after signing a memorandum of understanding with the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The agreement streamlines how the Office of the Attorney General and DOT will review complaints and identify violations of federal aviation consumer protection requirements.

“Airline passengers deserve to be treated fairly and to receive the services for which they pay,” Drummond said. “Our hope is that this airline complaint form will improve ease for Oklahomans to lodge a complaint directly with the Attorney General’s office. I am committed to protecting all Oklahomans from deceptive and prohibited conduct.”

DOT expects to launch a modernized system for handling air-travel service complaints later this month.

More than 939 million passengers traveled by air in the U.S. last year.

Click HERE to fill out the form.

