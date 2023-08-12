Oklahomans to help with wildfire relief efforts in Hawaii

Red Cross of Oklahoma volunteer Larry Butler Red Cross of Oklahoma -- Larry Butler is one of multiple Red Cross volunteers from throughout the region on their way to Hawaii for wildfire relief efforts. (FOX23 News)

Oklahomans and Kansans who volunteer during emergencies with the American Red Cross are in Hawaii to help with ongoing wildfire relief efforts, according to FOX23.

The volunteers are part of a wave of additional help that’s on the way to provide evacuees with a safe place to stay, food to eat and emotional support during this challenging time, according to the American Red Cross.

As of Thursday, three volunteers from Kansas and one volunteer from Oklahoma have made their way to Hawaii, the American Red Cross of Oklahoma said in a social media post.

Early reports indicate the Maui fires ─ some of the deadliest U.S. wildfires in recent history ─ damaged or destroyed more than 2,200 structures, many of them homes, in Lahaina.

Maui County authorities say the number of deaths resulting from the fires on the island has risen to 80.

For more information on how to help, visit: redcross.org.