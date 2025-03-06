Okmulgee couple sentenced in child abuse and neglect case

John Ray Collins Jr. and Tambara Lorene Collins were sentenced on charges of child abuse and child neglect.

John Ray Collins Jr. was also sentenced on a charge of attempted murder.

John Ray Collins Jr. was convicted on charges of attempted murder, child neglect and two charges of child abuse by a federal jury on November 17, 2023.

Tambara Collins entered a guilty plea to two counts of child abuse and one count of child neglect on October 24, 2023.

John Collins was officially sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempted murder, 30 years each on the counts of child abuse and 30 years for child neglect.

These terms will run concurrently for a total of 30 years in prison followed by supervised release for five years.

Tambara Collins was officially sentenced to 18 years in prison for each count of child abuse and 18 years in prison for the charge of child neglect.

These terms will also run concurrently for a total of 18 years followed by supervised release for five years.

Investigators say John and Tambara Collins abused and did not properly care for two children in their care from January 2023 to June 12, 2023.

The children suffered bruising and cuts on their face, ears, back, legs and feet.

In June 2023, Collins beat one of the children with a pipe before denying the child access to medical care, water, food and a sanitary environment. The child suffered several broken bones from the beating.

“The defendants subjected children in their care to unthinkable abuse and neglect, and I am thankful for the collaborative work of county, tribal and federal investigators and federal prosecutors in securing convictions and significant sentences in these cases,” said United States Attorney Christopher J. Wilson.

Both John Collins and Tambara Collins will be transported to a designated United States Bureau Prison facility to serve out their sentences.