OKPOP Museum launches critical fundraising push to meet state deadline

OKPOP Museum (Skyler Cooper)
By Steve Berg

It’s ‘make-or-break’ time for the OKPOP Museum.

Today, they announced a “50 Days to Make History” fundraiser.

They have to raise a total of $18-million by November 15th, in order to get a matching $18-million grant from the state.

And they say they’re close, with $16.4-million raised so far and another $1.6-million to go.

The museum has faced many struggles, including construction cost overruns they attribute to the pandemic.

The building itself is essentially finished, but the $36-million is needed to finish out the interior, build exhibits, and pay for ongoing expenses.

To learn how to help, they say you can go to their website, which you can find here.

Steve Berg

Steve Berg

Anchor

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!