Payment made to avoid water shutoff at One Eton Square apartments

Another south Tulsa apartment complex has fallen behind on its payments to the City of Tulsa.

Residents at the One Eton Square apartments, near 61st and Memorial, received written notices on their doors that the complex owed the city more than $36,000 in past due water bills.

The notices, dated July 16th, said water service would be turned off on July 28th if payments were not made by July 25th.

Tulsa City Councilor Lori Decter Wright told KRMG payments were initiated on Monday, July 21st for the past due amounts from May and June.

“They should probably be processed by tomorrow and then that will stop all further cutoff notifications related to this.” Councilor Decter Wright said.

She said this was the fourth such notice at One Eton Square since last fall. Decter Wright said city staff told her the property was under new management and previously blamed the payment issues on a third party system.

Earlier this year, a similar situation was reported at the Woodland Oaks apartments near 71st and Mingo. In that situation, the complex was reportedly $60,000 behind on water bills.

Councilor Decter Wright is holding a public meeting Tuesday night to discuss another troubled apartment complex, Vista Shadow Mountain. That meeting will be held at Union High School’s Grand Hall at 6:30 p.m.

Tenants were forced to relocate from Vista Shadow Mountain in 2021 after it was deemed unsafe to live in by Tulsa Fire Marshals.

In early July, the owners of Vista Shadow Mountain were granted permits to begin renovations. Decter Wright told KRMG the owners are planning a five-phase, 63 month renovation with a total cost of around $40 million.