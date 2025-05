One man is dead following a car accident near Stilwell

One person is dead following a car crash in Adair County near Stilwell.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), On Sunday near East 785 Road and South 4689 Road, driver Tyrin Sanders, age 26, was driving at high speeds and swerved off the road and hit a tree.

Sanders was reportedly not wearing a seat belt and was taken to the hospital following the accident, where he was later pronounced dead.

It is unknown at this time if the driver was under the influence.