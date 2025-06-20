One person in custody following pellet gun shooting in Gilcrease Hills

One person in custody following pellet gun shooting in Gilcrease Hills

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police responded to a call for a shooting near a McDonald’s on Gilcrease Museum Road in northwest Tulsa.

Police said the call came in around 8:30 p.m. for a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found both the victim and the suspect.

The victim had been shot with a pellet gun in the back and arm. The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, and they have been transported to the hospital.

Police said the suspect was cooperative and had been taken into custody for assault and battery.

The reason for the disagreement between the two parties is unknown.