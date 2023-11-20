One person dead after shooting at North Tulsa Dollar General

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at a Dollar General in North Tulsa. Deputies say the suspect is a large.

It happened around 12:15 Monday morning near Pine and Yale. According to TSCO, the victim worked at Dollar General but was homeless and lived in a tent behind the store.

Deputies say that the victim was identified as 46-year-old Paul Nelson Schultz.

“The victim is well known in this area. He works at the store, but he is homeless and there is a tent located just behind me where he lived,” said Casey Roebuck with TCSO.

TCSO reviewed the store’s video, and they say a man got out of the car and he and Schultz began arguing. The man allegedly shot Schultz fairly quickly after this and drove off.

Schultz died at the hospital an hour later.

Police said they’re not sure at this point about any possible motives. They added that the cameras don’t pick up audio.

Deputies are still looking for the suspect and are asking anyone with information to call the sheriff’s office at 918-596-5600.







