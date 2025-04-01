One person dead following construction accident in Bixby

One person is dead following an accident at a construction site in Bixby. Red Dog Construction says the accident took place around 9:30 a.m. Monday, and the City of Bixby confirms the Bixby Fire Department responded to the incident at an active construction site near East 151st Street South and North Cabanis Avenue.

The City of Bixby says the victim was taken to the hospital following the accident and was in critical condition at the time of transport.

Red Dog says that they are cooperating with authorities and that grief counseling is available for anyone in need of those services.

The City of Bixby says the incident is still under investigation.